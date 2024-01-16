Wednesday Update: Road conditions in Attala still unfavorable for driving

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend says road conditions are still bad in some areas of Attala and says people should only get out and travel if necessary.

These are photos from just a few of the crashes first responders in Attala have worked today.

Update: Attala County Emergency management Director Danny Townsend said road conditions in the area have not improved since Monday.

“The roads are covered in ice, not snow,” said Townsend. “It might look like snow but it’s not. It’s ice and it is very slick.”

Townsend said the road conditions won’t improve until the temperatures get back above freezing, which is not expected to be until Wednesday afternoon.

It’s still advised for no one to be on the roads unless absolutely necessary.

“Just stay at home and stay warm,” said Townsend.

Monday, Jan. 15: Several bridges in Attala County are icing over.

Emergency management Director Danny Townsend said most bridges in the county have at least some ice accumulation.

And even though the precipitation is moving out of the area, Townsend said people should still off the roads except for emergencies.

Temperatures are expected to drop to single digits across the area tonight and not get above freezing until Wednesday.

