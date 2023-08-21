Week 1 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

It’s time to announce the winner of the first round of Kicks Picks! Our weekly winner will receive a gift certificate from Hometown Prime in Sebastopol.

Our Friday Night Food Spot winner for week one is Mr. Mike Hatcher of Kosciusko! Congratulations Mr. Hatcher!!

You could be the next winner! Be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible. (Watch for Week 2 Picks SOON!)

Remember to play each week, because our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supplies in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!