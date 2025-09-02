Big Deals!
HomeLocalWeek 1 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Week 1 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

by
SHARE NOW
Week 1 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

It’s time to announce the winner of the first round of Kicks Picks!  Our weekly winner will receive a gift certificate from The Junction.

Our Friday Night Food Spot winner for week one is Mr. Shelby Kuhn of Kosciusko! Congratulations Mr. Kuhn!!

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

You could be the next winner! Be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week, because our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of a Traeger Ironwood 650 Pellet Grill from Ozark Ag Supplies in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

tel: 6622893161

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kicks Picks – Make Your Selections Here

Week 2 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

VIDEO STREAM – Kosciusko vs Neshoba Central

Week 1 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Kicks Picks returning for its 22nd season

1 month until Kosciusko Whippets football

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/