Week 3 – Boswell Media Sports football broadcast schedule

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule
Friday, September 1:
Leake Central at Kosciusko
- Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
- Audio Stream – Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
- Video Stream – Boswell Media YouTube Channel
- Pre-game: 6:20
- Kickoff: 7:00
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman
Bayou Academy at Leake Academy
- Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin98news.com, Kicks 96 and/or Cruisin’ 98 mobile app
- Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel
- Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
- Color Commentary: Scott Engle
**Pregame times are approximate.