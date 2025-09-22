Big Deals!
HomeLocalWeek 4 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Week 4 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

by
SHARE NOW
Week 4 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

It’s time to announce this week’s Kicks Picks winner!  Our weekly winner will receive a gift certificate from The Junction.

Our Friday Night Food Spot winner for week one is Mr. Cody Whittington of McCool! Congratulations Mr. McCool!!

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

You could be the next winner! Be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week, because our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of a Traeger Ironwood 650 Pellet Grill from Ozark Ag Supplies in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

https://www.holmesbk.com/

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kicks Picks – Make Your Selections Here

Week 5 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

VIDEO STREAM – Kosciusko vs Olive Branch

Farm Bureau Coaches Show – September 18, 2025

Minute with the Mayor – September 17, 2025

Week 4 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/