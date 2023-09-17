Week 6 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 21:
East Central at Hinds
- Radio: 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin98news.com,Cruisin’ 98 mobile app
- Pre-game: 6:00 pm
- Kickoff: 6:30 pm
- Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
- Color Commentary: Rockey Felker
Holmes CC at East Mississippi
- Radio: Breezy 101.1
- Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
- Pre-game: 6:30 pm
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Cliff Barker
Friday, Sept. 8:
Newton County at Kosciusko
- Radio: Breezy 101 (WLIN)
- Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
- Video Stream: Boswell Media YouTube channel
- Pre-Game: 6:20 pm
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman
Copiah Academy at Leake Academy
- Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin98news.com,or Cruisin’ 98 mobile app
- Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel
- Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
- Color Commentary: Scott Engle
**Pregame times are approximate.