Week 6 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 21:

                                                       East Central at Hinds

 

 

Holmes CC at East Mississippi

  •  Radio: Breezy 101.1
  • Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
  • Pre-game: 6:30 pm
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Cliff Barker

 

 

Friday, Sept. 8:

Newton County at Kosciusko

 

LeakeAcademyCopiah Academy at Leake Academy

**Pregame times are approximate.

 

