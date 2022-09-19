Week 6 Kicks Picks – Enter your picks now

HomeAttalaWeek 6 Kicks Picks – Enter your picks now

Boswell Media Sports’ weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is back for its 19th season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from Southern or Soul in Carthage, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most picks correct throughout the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!

