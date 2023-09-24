HomeAttalaWeek 7 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Week 7 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 28:

  

Jones College at East Central

Coahoma at Holmes CC

  •  Radio: Breezy 101.1
  • Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Cliff Barker

Friday, Sept. 29:

Caledonia at Kosciusko

LeakeAcademy

 Leake Academy at Pillow Academy

**Pregame times are approximate.

