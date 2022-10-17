Week 9 Kicks Picks Winner Announced!

This week had 1 cancelled game, McAdams vs Simmons, so everyone got 1 free point. It was a close race for week 9! But one person came out on top, and that was James Hudgins of Kosciusko.

James wins the Football Friday Food Spot weekly prize, a certificate for plate lunches for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage.

Congratulations to Mr. Hudgins, and remember you too can be a winner.

Just make your selections and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible. Make your picks here.

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!