Latest COVID Numbers Show Big Jump In Neshoba

The State Health Department finally released its COVID-19 report for last weekend showing 165 new cases in Neshoba County. The report, usually issued on Monday, had been delayed because of data processing issues. The Neshoba numbers represent an average of 55 new cases for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Leake County had 115 new infections over the three-day period and Attala County only 37. And the trend continued with Monday’s numbers. Neshoba County is still seeing a spike with 98 new cases in the latest report. There were 53 more in Leake County and 22 in Attala County.