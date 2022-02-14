Weekend COVID Update: New Cases Down, Deaths Climb

Mississippi’s weekend COVID numbers dropped by 72 per cent compared to the week before. The State Health Department on Monday said 4,719 new cases were confirmed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For the previous weekend, the total was 16,595. But as new infections continue their steep decline, COVID-related deaths keep climbing with MSDH reporting 94 over those three days. That’s almost triple the 35 deaths reported for Feb. 4-6. There’ve been two more deaths in Neshoba County and one in Leake County. While the Health Department didn’t report any additional deaths in Attala County, the case count there spiked sharply over the weekend, increasing by 344.