Weekend Emergency Dispatches

Saturday, February 6.

Shots were reportedly fired at approximately 11:30am Saturday, February 6 at a mobile home park near the intersection of Hwy 14 and Hwy. 19 South of Kosciusko.

The shooter and another passenger fled the scene in a white, older model Chevy pickup.

One person in the vehicle was reportedly armed.

11:37am – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of a fight at Mitchell Metal.

12:14pm – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at a residence on Westwood Drive.

2:43pm – Attala Deputies received calls of a reckless driver. The driver was stopped at Culpepper Funeral Home on Hwy. 35 North.

4:51pm – Kosciusko Police responded to a residential alarm on South Natchez Street.

6:21pm – Kosciusko Police responded to a hit and run between a black Ford Fusion and a white car. No injuries were reported.