Weekend Emgergency Dispatches: January 16 – 17

emergency 911
Posted on

Saturday, January 16

  • 6:04am – Kosciusko Police responded to a burglary in two buildings at Lower Elementary. 
  • 8:20am – Animal Control reported to Westwood Subdivision after a call about a grey dog chasing people.
  • 9:23am – Animal Control responded to 311 Fairground Street with reports of a rottweiler running lose.
  • 12:27pm – Attala Deputies responded to a fire tower on Hwy. 19 when a woman called about her windshield being shot out by someone in the tower.
  • 2:22pm – Kosciusko Police responded to car damage at Walmart.
  • 4:11pm – After a two motor vehicle accident at the stop sign next to Parkway Pure, Kosciusko Police cleared the scene and reported no injuries.

Sunday, January 17

  • 12:43am – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of a prowler at 347 Hammond Circle.
  • 6:08pm- Kosciusko Police reported to 613 Fairground Street after a resident reported their car being broken into.
  • 6:34pm – Attala Deputies responded to 5200 Attala Road 3027 after reports of a stolen SUV.
  • 9:23pm – Attala County Emergency Services and Sallis Volunteer Firefighters responded to a two vehicle head on collision. The collision occurred in front of Dollar General on Hwy. 12 West in Sallis. Multiple injuries were reported at the time of the accident.
  • 10:54pm – Kosciusko Police pursed a Jeep Grand Cherokee going North on Hwy. 35 after a female was thrown from the vehicle at Exon gas station.

