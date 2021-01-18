Weekend Emgergency Dispatches: January 16 – 17

Saturday, January 16
- 6:04am – Kosciusko Police responded to a burglary in two buildings at Lower Elementary.
- 8:20am – Animal Control reported to Westwood Subdivision after a call about a grey dog chasing people.
- 9:23am – Animal Control responded to 311 Fairground Street with reports of a rottweiler running lose.
- 12:27pm – Attala Deputies responded to a fire tower on Hwy. 19 when a woman called about her windshield being shot out by someone in the tower.
- 2:22pm – Kosciusko Police responded to car damage at Walmart.
- 4:11pm – After a two motor vehicle accident at the stop sign next to Parkway Pure, Kosciusko Police cleared the scene and reported no injuries.
Sunday, January 17
- 12:43am – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of a prowler at 347 Hammond Circle.
- 6:08pm- Kosciusko Police reported to 613 Fairground Street after a resident reported their car being broken into.
- 6:34pm – Attala Deputies responded to 5200 Attala Road 3027 after reports of a stolen SUV.
- 9:23pm – Attala County Emergency Services and Sallis Volunteer Firefighters responded to a two vehicle head on collision. The collision occurred in front of Dollar General on Hwy. 12 West in Sallis. Multiple injuries were reported at the time of the accident.
- 10:54pm – Kosciusko Police pursed a Jeep Grand Cherokee going North on Hwy. 35 after a female was thrown from the vehicle at Exon gas station.