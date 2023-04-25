Weekend schedule of events

Here’s a look at the schedule for everything that’s happening in Kosciusko and Attala County this weekend.
Thursday, April 27
- 6:30 pm – Ethel Theater Club presents “Ax of Murder” at Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Friday, April 28
- 9:00 am – Friends of the Attala County Library Book Sale
- 5:00 pm – Natchez Trace Festival: Moomba/Food Vendors Open
- 5:30 pm – National Library Week Program – How the Sun Works
- 6:00 pm – Natchez Trace Festival: Karaoke Comeptition
- 6:00 pm – Old City Cemetery Tour
- 6:30 pm – Pontotoc vs Kosciusko playoffs softball
- 6:30 pm – Salem vs Ethel Softball
- 9:00 pm – Natchez Trace Festival: Fireworks Show
Saturday, April 29
- 7:00 am – Natchez Trace Festival: Trace Rider Invitational Bike Ride
- 8:00 am – Natchez Trace Festival: Arts & Crafts, Used Treasures, Food
- 8:00 am – Natchez Trace Festival: Gasoline Alley, Moomba, Petting Zoo
- 8:30 am – Natchez Trace Festival: Saturday Entertainment Demonstrating artisans
- 5:00 pm – Pontotoc vs Kosciusko Playoffs Baseball (If needed)
- 7:00 pm – Charlie Musselwhite Homecoming Concert at Skipworth Performing Arts Center