Weekend schedule of events for Kosciusko and Attala County

Here’s what’s happening in Kosciusko and Attala County this weekend….

Friday, April 29:

5:00 pm – Lumberton vs Ethel Softball game

5:45 pm – Natchez Trace Festival – Moomba Kids’ Fun Zone

6:00 pm – Old City Cemetery Tour

6:00 pm – Itawamba AHS vs Kosciusko softball game

6:30 pm – Natchez Trace Festival – Competition Karaoke

7:00 pm – Pontotoc vs Kosciusko baseball

7:00 pm – Enterprise vs Ethel baseball

9:15 pm – Natchez Trace Festival – Fireworks Show

Saturday, April 30