Weekend Storms Forecast in Local Area

This part of central Mississippi will see a chance of severe storms this weekend. The National Weather Service says there’s Level 1 “marginal” risk for Saturday and a Level 2 “slight” risk for Sunday with damaging winds and hail possible. And heat stress will be increasing on Saturday with heat index readings near 105 locally and even hotter conditions to our west.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Central Mississippi FairSun, Jul 23 at 1:00pm
Attala County Fairgrounds
Central MS Fair – Wildlife ExtravaganzaMon, Jul 24 at 3:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Sports ChallengeThu, Jul 27 at 6:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Lumberjack DaySat, Jul 29 at 5:00pm
Attala County Coliseum