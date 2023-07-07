Weekend Storms Forecast in Local Area

HomeLocalWeekend Storms Forecast in Local Area

by

This part of central Mississippi will see a chance of severe storms this weekend.  The National Weather Service says there’s  Level 1 “marginal” risk for Saturday and a Level 2 “slight” risk for Sunday with damaging winds and hail possible.  And heat stress will be increasing on Saturday with heat index readings near 105 locally and even hotter conditions to our west.

