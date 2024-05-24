Storms Possible in This Area Through the Weekend

The Memorial Day weekend is shaping up as hot and potentially stormy in the local area. The National Weather Service says isolated severe storms will be possible across this part of central Mississippi today and tonight with a better chance of stronger storms in the northern portions of Attala and Holmes counties. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats but tornadoes can’t be ruled out. As weather disturbances continue to move across the state, more storms are possible on Saturday and again Sunday night.