Home » Local » West Lauderdale Defeats Kosciusko 41-7

West Lauderdale Defeats Kosciusko 41-7

PinterestLinkedin
Whippets
Posted on

In the first quarter, West Lauderdale scored the first two touchdowns of the game, making the score 14-0.  In the second quarter, West Lauderdale scored again, making the score 21-0.  In the third quarter, Kosciusko scored once, making the score 21-7.  But, with West Lauderdale scoring twice, the third quarter score was 34-7.  In the fourth quarter, West Lauderdale scored the last touchdown of the game, making the final score of the game, 41-7.

Join us next week when the Kosciusko Whippets travel to Leake Central to take on the Gators.  The game will be available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and Breezy News app.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*