West Lauderdale Defeats Kosciusko 41-7

In the first quarter, West Lauderdale scored the first two touchdowns of the game, making the score 14-0. In the second quarter, West Lauderdale scored again, making the score 21-0. In the third quarter, Kosciusko scored once, making the score 21-7. But, with West Lauderdale scoring twice, the third quarter score was 34-7. In the fourth quarter, West Lauderdale scored the last touchdown of the game, making the final score of the game, 41-7.

