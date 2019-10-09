West Lauderdale vs Kosciusko football game moved to Thursday night

The West Lauderdale vs Kosciusko football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11 has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:00 pm.

Officials from both teams and schools agreed to move the game due to rain and storms expected in the area for most of the day Friday.

The “Pink Out” theme for the game is still on as scheduled. School officials encourage those attending to wear pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Additionally, Boswell Media’s Cruisin for a Cure pink Tahoe will be at the game.

Band Night activities scheduled for the game have been postponed until the Oct. 25 game against NE Lauderdale.

The game will still be broadcasted on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 app. (See below for further broadcast details).

The football game being moved to Thursday has caused changes to several other events.

Senior Night for the Kosciusko Volleyball game scheduled for Thursday has been moved up one hour.

The JV game will begin at 4:00 pm with the varsity game to follow. Senior Night ceremony will be held between the games.

Also, the Kosciusko Jr. High football games vs Leake Central will be played in Carthage beginning at 4:00 pm.

For more information, and to keep up with any changes made to the schedule, follow @KSDsports on Twitter.

West Lauderdale at Kosciusko Broadcast Details

