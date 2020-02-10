Wet Roads May Have Caused MVA on 19 South

At 7:06 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located near 9363 highway 19 south.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that they had one vehicle off the road on the north bound lane and one on its side off the roadway on the south bound lane. They said that one of the vehicles was on its side.

County Fire Chief Roy Williams tells Breezy News that the accident may have been caused by the wet roads causing one of the vehicles to hydroplane but there has been no official word on the cause of the accident.

No medical transport was given by MedStat.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.