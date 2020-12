Dads. Husbands. Uncles. Brothers.

They all do their part to make the holidays special.

Whether they are staying up all night putting toys together or heading out on Christmas Eve to pick up a gift they forget, there is never a dull moment with men around the holidays.

So vote in the poll below on what’s the best thing to get the man in your life this holiday season.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/2hdv4a5dodtxr67/Poll%20audio%20-%20What%20to%20get%20Men%20for%20Christmas.mp3