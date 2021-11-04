What the Senators Intend to Do About the Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON–Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker are joining a group of senators trying to overturn the executive order that requires employers to require the vaccine as a condition of employment.

The have joined what’s called a Congressional Review Act (CRA) challenge. The CRA, the official process for Congress to eliminate an Executive Branch rule, will be filed immediately after the Biden administration issues its final rule to mandate vaccines for all employees who work at private businesses with 100 or more workers.

The rule, expected to be published this week, is also expected to outline $14,000 fines for persons who do not comply.

“President Biden’s unconstitutional federal vaccine mandates are an extreme abuse of power that puts Americans’ livelihoods in the crosshairs,” said Wicker. “In addition, the mandate threatens to wreck the economy. A large percentage of American workers will simply leave the workforce rather than be told what to do by the federal government. This legislation would overturn the President’s mandate on private employers and protect millions of hardworking Americans from an intrusion on their personal liberty.”

Hyde-Smith said she believes the mandate is un-American.

“The United States is not China or some other tyrannical country. President Biden exceeded his authority in his rush to force the vaccines on the American people,” she said. “I believe the COVID-19 vaccines save lives, but I also trust the American people to make the best medical decisions for themselves and their families at this point in the pandemic.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will impose an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement President Biden’s vaccine mandate for 80 million private sector workers, as well as additional mandates on millions of federal workers and contractors.