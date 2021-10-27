Home » Attala » What You Pay for Gas and a Meeting on the Other Side of the World

What You Pay for Gas and a Meeting on the Other Side of the World

CARTHAGE, Miss.–What you are paying for gas in central Mississippi will likely be affected by a meeting on the other side of the world. When OPEC meets next week, they’ll decide whether to increase oil production or keep it the same.

OPEC stands for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. If OPEC leaders decide to increase production that means we will have more oil and the price will go down.

“Because they didn’t do it in October, I don’t know how much hope there is that they would do it at this meeting here in November,” said Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst with Gasbuddy.com.

As long as the U.S. is dependent on foreign oil and oil from the Middle East, we are at the mercy, essentially, of OPEC and the decisions they make. If the U.S. were to increase its own production, that could change the equation.

DeHaan is not optimistic about the possibility of OPEC changing its mind about increasing production in its Thursday, Nov. 4, meeting.

“Some of the comments that we’ve heard outside of the meetings from the Saudi oil minister, give me the belief that we probably will not see a meaningful increase,” he said.

The state average today is $3.07 per gallon. The national average is $3.39. Some of the most expensive gas being reported in central Mississippi: $3.22 at one station in Philadelphia; $3.19 at a station in Walnut Grove and it’s above average out on I-55 at Pickens, at $3.13 per gallon.

