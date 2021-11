The Kosciusko School District has a winner for Week 2 of the “Where’s Wanda the Elf” contest.

This week’s winner is Tiyette Sharkey from KHS Cafeteria Services!

She has won a $50 gift card and a photo with Wanda!

Wanda the Elf is already in a new position on our website www.kosciuskoschools.com!

