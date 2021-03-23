Whippet athlete named Mississippi Softball Player of the Week

Mary Kimble Price, an 8th grader at Kosciusko Junior High, has been named the Score Book Live Mississippi High School Softball Player of the Week.

Price is currently the designated hitter for the High School Fastpitch softball team.

She earned the player of the week honors for going 10-for-16 at the plate with two home runs, two doubles, and 10 RBIs over four games.

Mary Kimble is the first Kosciusko Whippet Athlete to be nominated by Score Book Live.