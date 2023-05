Kosciusko's Raven Pernell receives her silver medal in the long jump.

A couple of Kosciusko Whippets Track & Field athletes competed at the state championship meet over the weekend.

Raven Pernell finished second in the 4A long jump competition. Pernell also competed in the 200 M dash where she finished 5th.

Presley Fulgham took home the bronze medal in the 4A pole vaulting championship.

Additionally, Kantavious Brown competed in the 4A long jump championships.