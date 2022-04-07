Whippet baseball players named to All-Star team

Two Kosciusko Whippet baseball players have been named to a state All-Star team.

Seniors Parker Ryals and Ethan Wood are named to the 3A-4A Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star team.

Ryals and Wood have been two of the top pitchers for the Whippets this season.

The seniors have helped the team clinch at least a share of the Region 4-4A District Championship.

The talented Whippets will represent Kosciusko on the North Team in the MAC All-Star Game.

That game will be played Thursday, June 2 at Milton Wheeler Field on the campus of William Carey University in Hattiesburg.

Visit www.mscoaches.com for more information.