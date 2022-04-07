Whippet baseball players named to All-Star team

Two Kosciusko Whippet baseball players have been named to a state All-Star team.
Seniors Parker Ryals and Ethan Wood are named to the 3A-4A Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star team.
Ryals and Wood have been two of the top pitchers for the Whippets this season.
The seniors have helped the team clinch at least a share of the Region 4-4A District Championship.
The talented Whippets will represent Kosciusko on the North Team in the MAC All-Star Game.
That game will be played Thursday, June 2 at Milton Wheeler Field on the campus of William Carey University in Hattiesburg.
Visit www.mscoaches.com for more information.
Congratulations to Seniors Parker Ryals and Ethan Wood on getting selected to play in MAC All-Star game! pic.twitter.com/47HE4FAwko
— Kosciusko Baseball (@BaseballKosy) April 6, 2022