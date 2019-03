Kosciusko Whippet baseball returns to Breezy 101 tonight.

The Whippets will host the rival Leake Central Gators in the first game of Region 4-4A play.

Phillip Palmertee and the Boswell Media Sports crew will go live from the stadium beginning at 6:45 pm. First pitch is set for a 7:00 pm.

The game can also be heard on Breezynews.com, the Breezy 101 mobile app, and YouTube.