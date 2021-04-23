Whippet baseball tonight on Breezy 101, playoff softball on Cruisin’ 98.3

Kosciusko Whippets baseball and softball will air tonight across Boswell Media Sports platforms.

Whippet baseball will play a make up game against Region 4-4A opponent Choctaw Central.

That game will begin at 5:00 pm.

Phillip Palmertree will have the call on Breezy 101.1, BreezyNews.com, the Breezy 101 app, and the Boswell Media YouTube channel.

The Kosciusko Whippets softball team will begin play int he first round of the 4A MHSAA state playoffs tonight.

The team will be on the road to face Corinth. Games 2 and 3 (if needed) will be in Kosciusko on Saturday.

Tonight’s game will begin at 5:30.

Breck Riley will broadcast the games on Cruisin’ 98.3 and the Cruisin’ 98 app.