Whippet basketball Region Tournament schedules set

The schedule has been set for the Kosciusko Whippets and Lady Whippets in the Region 4-4A Tournament.

The Lady Whippets will play Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:00 pm. against Northeast Lauderdale. The winner of that game will move on to play Choctaw Central on Thursday.

The boys will play Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 pm against the winner of the Louisville-NE Lauderdale game.

All tournament games are being played at Northeast Lauderdale High School.

