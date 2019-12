The Kosciusko Whippets boys and girls basketball teams will pass out gifts on Christmas Eve.

Gifts will be given out from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Kosciusko High School commons.

The gifts are for kids in Kindergarten – fifth grade.

There are a limited number of gifts and they will be given out on a first-come first serve basis.

Follow the Kosciusko Whippets on Facebook for updates.