Whippet DL named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet defensive lineman Davonta Turner has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Turner recorded several tackles, a tackle for loss, and blocked a field goal in the Whippets’ 14-13 win Friday against Newton County.

For his performance, Turner was awarded a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets will next take the field Friday, Sept. 6 against Winona.

Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.