Whippet football player earns statewide Top Performers honors

A Kosciusko Whippets football player has earned honors for his performances on the field Friday night.

Kosciusko defensive end Kantavious Brown was named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

In the Whippets loss to Louisville last Thursday, Brown recorded 8 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks. Brown’s highlights from that game can be found at Hudl.com.

In addition to Capital Sports MS, Brown was named a Top Performer by Under the Lights.

Brown and the Whippets will play in the first round of the MHSAA 4A Playoffs Friday night against Senatobia.

More details on that game can be found here.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.