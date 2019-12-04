Whippet kicker invited to national camp

Kosciusko Whippets kicker Will Carter has been invited to a national camp.

Carter will participate in the 2019 Kicking World National Showcase this coming weekend in Austin, TX.

Kicking World (www.kickingworld.com) is the leading football kicking, punting & snapping instruction provider in the world. Kicking World holds over 50 national kicking camps in 34 major cities annually.

The Kosciusko sophomore will be one of 65 kickers who will be attending the camp from 22 different states.

This weekend’s event will be streamed live on Sunday from 10:30am-4:00pm CST via YouTube at kickingworld.com/live.

Carter went 21-22 kicking extra points for the Whippets in 2019. He also went 1-2 on field goal attempts.

For more information, visit kickingworld.com/camp/national-showcase-austin-tx-december-7-8-2019/.