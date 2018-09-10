Whippet LB named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet linebacker Jaden Collins has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Collins recorded multiple tackles and tackles for loss in the Whippets’ 48-13 loss to Grenada Friday night.

For his performance, Collins was awarded a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets will next take the field Friday, Sept. 21 against Florence. Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.