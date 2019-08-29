Home » Local » Whippet LB named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Whippet LB named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet linebacker Devote Ellis has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Ellis recorded multiple tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and a tipped pass in the Whippets’ opening game of the season Friday against Yazoo County.

For his performance, Ellis was awarded a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets will next take the field Friday, Aug. 30 against Newton County.

Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

