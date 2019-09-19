Whippet LB named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet linebacker George Carter has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Carter recorded several tackles and recovered a fumble in the Whippets’ 49-10 loss to Grenada.

The Whippets will next take the field Friday, Sept. 20 against Choctaw County.

Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.