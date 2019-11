Kosciusko Whippet linebacker Ethan Dawson has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Dawson recorded multiple tackles, including two tacklers for loss, in the Whippets’ playoff game against Rosa Fort Friday night.

Dawson was awarded an Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game shirt for his performance.

Autumn Ridge Dental would like to congratulate all Whippets that earned Player of the Game honors during the 2019 football season.