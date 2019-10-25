Whippet LB named Autumn Ridge Dental POG

Kosciusko Whippet linebacker Kobe Carter has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Carter recorded multiple tackles and had an interception in the Whippets’ win over rival Leake Central.

For his performance, Carter was awarded a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets will next take the field against Northeast Lauderdale.

Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.