Whippet linebacker named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet linebacker Ethan Dawson has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

He received the honor for his performance in the Whippets’ 29-26 loss to Leake Central.

During the game, Dawson recorded double digit tackles, had two tackles for loss, and recovered a fumble.

For his performance, Dawson will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets go on the road this week to face the Trojans of Northeast Lauderdale.

Tune in to the game on Breezy 101, Breeyznews.com and the Breezy 101 app to find out who will be named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.