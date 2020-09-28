Whippet lineman named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet lineman Damien Foster has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

He received the honor for his performance in the Whippets’ 39-6 win over Holly Springs.

Foster recorded several tackles and 2 sacks on defense, coming into the game in relief of an injured player. He also started the game on the offensive line.

For his performance, Foster will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets are off for the next two weeks due the high school moving to virtual only classes.

The next scheduled game is set for Friday, Oct. 16 against Leake Central.