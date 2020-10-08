Whippet player and coach named to Mississippi all-star game roster

Two Kosciusko Whippets will participate in the 2020 Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star football game.

Dandy Dozen athlete Antonio Harmon has been selected to play wide received for the North Team.

Head coach Casey Orr will serve as an assistant coach for the North team.

The 2020 Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star football game is sponsored by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 19.

The time and location at TBD.

Visit www.mscoaches.com for more information.