Whippet QB and WR named Autumn Ridge Dental Players of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet quarterback Ethan Wood and wide receiver Antonio Harmon have been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Players of the Game.

The two received the honor for their performances in the Whippets’ 49-19 win over Northeast Lauderdale.

During the game, Dawson recorded double digit tackles, had two tackles for loss, and recovered a fumble.

For his performance, Dawson will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets go on the road this week to face the Louisville Wildcats.

Tune in to the game on Breezy 101, Breeyznews.com and the Breezy 101 app to find out who will be named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.