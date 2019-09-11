Whippet QB named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet quarterback Ethan Wood has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Wood passed for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Whippets’ 35-28 loss Friday against Winona.

For his performance, Wood was awarded a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets will next take the field Friday, Sept. 13 against Grenada.

Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.