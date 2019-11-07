Whippet RB named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet running back Zavier “Bobo” Miller has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Players of the Game.

Miller accounted for over 100 yards of offense and scored the Whippets’ only touchdown in the game against Louisville Friday night.

Miller was awarded an Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game shirts for his performance.

The Whippets will go on the road this week to take on Rosa Fort in the opening round of the 4A MHSAA Playoffs.

Tune in to the game on Breezy 101, Breeyznews.com and the Breezy 101 app to find out who will be named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.