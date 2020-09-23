Whippet RB named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet running back Tra Tolliver has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

He received the honor for his performance in the Whippets’ 35-14 win over Choctaw County.

Tolliver rushed the ball 26 times for 153 yards and one touchdown.

For his performance, Tolliver will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets will next take the field Friday against the Holly Springs Hawks.

The Whippets will next take the field Friday against the Holly Springs Hawks.