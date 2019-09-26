Whippet running back named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet running back Kentaveus Washington has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Washington rushed for 80 yards and 1 touchdown in the Whippets’ game against Choctaw County.

For his performance, Washington was awarded a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets will next take the field Oct, 4 against Choctaw Central.

Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.