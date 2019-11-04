Whippet signs to play JUCO softball

Kosciusko Whippet softball star Josie Meggs signed to play college ball Monday.

Meggs signed with Itawamba Community College during a ceremony held at the Kosciusko High School Library,

In the spring, Meggs helped lead the Whippets to their fifth straight appearance in the 4A North State Championship series.

Meggs, who has started for the varsity team since she was in the 8th grade, has a career .384 batting average. She has scored 157 runs, recorded 135 hits, and has driven in 99 runs.

Meggs and the Whippets will begin the 2020 season in February.