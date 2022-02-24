Whippet softball players named to All-Star team

Two Kosciusko Whippet softball players have been named to a state All-Star team.

Juniors Gracie Williams and Campbell Blaine are named to the 4A/5A/6A Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star team.

Williams and Blaine helped lead the Whippets to the 2021 4A State Championship.

The talented Whippets will represent Kosciusko on the North Team in the MAC All-Star Game.

Those games are set for Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

