Whippet softball State Championship Game 3 information

State Championship Location/Broadcast Information:
- Game 3 – Saturday, May 21, 1:00 pm
- Location: University of Southern Mississippi Softball Complex, 507 N 25th Ave. Hattiesburg, MS 39401
- Radio: WLIN-FM, Breezy 101.1
- Online stream: Breezynews.com, Breezy 101 app, YouTube (audio only)
- Social Media: @KSDSports, @WhippetSoftball, @BreckRiley
*Directions to ball park from Kosciusko
- Take Hwy 35 South to Mize (Approximately 84 miles)
- Follow signs to Hwy 49 at Mount Olive
- Go south on Hwy 49 into Hattiesburg for approximately 34 miles
- Exit to on N 26th Avenue and take a right.
- Turn left on West 7th Street
- Take the next right on N 25th Avenue
Additional information:
- Kosciusko will occupy the third base dugout and will be the home team.