Whippet softball State Championship Game 3 information

State Championship Location/Broadcast Information:

  • Game 3 – Saturday, May 21, 1:00 pm
  • Location: University of Southern Mississippi Softball Complex, 507 N 25th Ave. Hattiesburg, MS 39401
  • Radio: WLIN-FM, Breezy 101.1
  • Online stream: Breezynews.com, Breezy 101 app, YouTube (audio only)
  • Social Media: @KSDSports, @WhippetSoftball, @BreckRiley


*Directions to ball park from Kosciusko  

  • Take Hwy 35 South to Mize (Approximately 84 miles)
  • Follow signs to Hwy 49 at Mount Olive
  • Go south on Hwy 49 into Hattiesburg for approximately 34 miles
  • Exit to on N 26th Avenue and take a right.
  • Turn left on West 7th Street
  • Take the next right on N 25th Avenue

Additional information:

  • Kosciusko will occupy the third base dugout and will be the home team.

